One man was killed and another is wanted in his death after a shooting in New Iberia Friday afternoon, KATC reports.
The New Iberia Police Department said the shooting happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of French Street. Officers found a 19-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are searching for 19-year-old Treshawn Jones in the man’s death.
He’s wanted on warrants for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons in the case. Jones was developed as a suspect based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Jones’s whereabouts are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.