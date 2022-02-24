An Opelousas armed robbery suspect was found hiding in a Walmart distribution center semi-trailer with stolen cash and other evidence after fleeing law enforcement, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The armed robbery happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at Andy’s Super Value at 1124 North Main Street. The suspect, 43-year-old Shon Jolivette of Opelousas, is accused of jumping the store’s counter and robbing the owner at gunpoint, primarily stealing cash. He then fled the scene, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Jolivette on La. 743 after the Opelousas Police Department sent out a notice about the suspect vehicle in the armed robbery.
When the deputy turned his unit around to make a positive identification, Jolivette fled. He then crashed his vehicle into a tree on the Walmart distribution center’s grounds, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
Jolivette allegedly ran further onto the property and hid inside a Walmart semi-trailer, where he was later found with stolen cash and other evidence, Thibodeaux said.
The Walmart distribution center was evacuated while law enforcement searched the premises for Jolivette.
The 43-year-old was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, Guidry said.
Law enforcement believes there may have been a second suspect involved in the armed robbery.