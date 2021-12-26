One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Sterling Street, near downtown Lafayette, around 3:30 pm. The victim is facing a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the police added.
Detectives’ investigation of the case is still ongoing. Lafayette Police is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.