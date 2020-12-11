ACA.dguidry.043019

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Lafayette woman was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Jerniesha Marnae Harris, 21, was arrested following and incident where she allegedly stabbed someone with a knife, KATC reports.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said police were called to a residence on 1100 block South Magnolia Street in reference to a stabbing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, Griffin said police found a man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital.

Harris, who allegedly made the 911 call, was identified as a suspect and taken in for questioning.

She was later placed under arrest on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

View comments