A Lafayette woman was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Jerniesha Marnae Harris, 21, was arrested following and incident where she allegedly stabbed someone with a knife, KATC reports.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said police were called to a residence on 1100 block South Magnolia Street in reference to a stabbing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, Griffin said police found a man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital.
Harris, who allegedly made the 911 call, was identified as a suspect and taken in for questioning.
She was later placed under arrest on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.