The victim killed in an early Sunday shooting in Opelousas has been identified as a 23-year-old Sunset man.
Montarrio Dargin was shot in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined Dargin was riding in a vehicle when it was fired upon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous, he said.