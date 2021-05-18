Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating after a New Iberia Police Department officer shot a suspect on Tuesday.
State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen confirmed the agency was investigating after a New Iberia Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday near Center Street at East Dale Street. Details about the time of the shooting, the severity of injury and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
No officers were injured in the incident and the man injured by police declined medical aid, Gossen said.