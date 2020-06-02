Lafayette Police say a shooting incident that left one person injured Monday night started with a verbal altercation.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Simcoe Street about 10 p.m. to investigate a disturbance involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, officers say they discovered one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with two suspects when the shooting occurred. One of the suspects, police say, produced a handgun and shot the victim once. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
According to police, the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.