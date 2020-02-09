Louisiana State Police are asking for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal crash involving an all-terrain vehicle Saturday evening in St. Martin Parish.
Jamaal Anthony James, 36, of St. Martinville, died at a local hospital from injuries suffered during the crash, which happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on La. 31 near Big Apple Lane.
The crash happened when an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on La. 31 struck the 2008 Honda four-wheeler James was driving northbound on the highway, according to the initial investigation by Louisiana State Police.
James' ATV left the roadway and entered a ditch. James was ejected and suffered serious injuries, even though he was wearing an approved helmet. The man later died at a local hospital from injuries suffered during the crash.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from James for analysis, police said.
Debris left at the scene that is believed to be from the other vehicle involved was collected and is being exampled.
Anyone with information is urged to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.
The crash remains under investigation.
State police remind ATV operators that these kinds of off-road vehicles are not permitted on public roadways.