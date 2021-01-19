The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating after a 50-year-old man drowned while kayaking in St. Landry Parish.
Thomas Godeaux, of Port Barre, drowned in the Old Courtableau waterway after his kayak capsized around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told investigators Godeaux attempted to swim to the bank but went under the water’s surface and never resurfaced. His body was recovered around 3:40 p.m. Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a statement.
It’s unknown what caused the kayak to capsize. Godeaux was not wearing a life vest when he fell into the water, the statement said.
The death remains under investigation.