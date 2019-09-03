A 16-year-old girl injured in a north Lafayette shooting Sunday has died, police say.
The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday after being checked-in in critical condition following the Sunday night shooting, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a release.
Police responded to a home in the 100 block of South June Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday and found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined a 17-year-old boy in the home accidentally discharged the gun and struck the victim, the release said.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested in the case and booked at the Juvenile Detention Center for negligent injury, where he remains in custody. The charge against him has been amended to negligent homicide following the girl’s death, Dugas said.
The names of both juveniles have been withheld by police.