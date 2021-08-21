A 20-year-old Lafayette woman was killed in a shooting on West Foch Street early Saturday.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of West Foch Street around 2:17 a.m. Saturday and discovered 20-year-old Brianna Berard, of Lafayette, suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence.
Berard was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle fleeing the area after the shooting and followed the vehicle to a local hospital. A male passenger suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the vehicle’s driver and a second passenger were detained, the release said.
Emmanuel Hebert, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The injured passenger will face a count of simple battery once released from the hospital. A juvenile suspect was also arrested for attempted second-degree murder, Dugas said.
The details around the shooting remain under investigation, police said.