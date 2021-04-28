Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou is on voluntary paid leave as the city continues to investigate sexual harassment allegations made by former officers.
Mayor Ray Bourque and the Broussard City Council announced Wednesday that Decou will remain on paid leave until the current investigation is completed. Decou's decision to take voluntary leave from his elected position is based on the advice of the city's attorneys to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for the city of Broussard said.
“While we have no authority over the chief because he is an elected official, we agree with the city’s legal counsel that best practice dictates that he take leave to protect the integrity of the investigation," Bourque and the City Council said in a joint statement Wednesday afternoon.
"Above all, it is our duty to protect the employees, the people, and the reputation of our great city and to allow due process. We take seriously our responsibility and the trust placed in us by the people to lead, especially during challenging times. We are proud of the dedication of our police force and want our residents and businesses to be assured that their safety and security remain the top priorities of these professional men and women.”
A city spokesperson said no further comments can be made on the investigation or its findings until it is completed.
Broussard officials announced earlier this month that they were investigating Decou over allegations of sexual harassment. The announcement followed publication of an Acadiana Advocate story in which three former officers described a work environment in which individuals were hired and promoted based on appearance, unwelcome sexual advances were the norm and those who voiced concerns faced retaliation.
The Broussard City Council has met in three special executive sessions since then to discuss the personnel of the Broussard Police Department. Executive sessions can be closed and can only be held to discuss specific topics, such as prospective litigation or investigative proceedings concerning misconduct allegations.
Attorneys representing the city and its police department also met with former Broussard officer Taylor Jones and his lawyer, Lee Durio, last week to discuss the investigation into his allegations of sexual harassment by the police chief.
Jones shared his allegations of sexual harassment — along with screenshots he says are of text messages and Snapchat conversations between him and Decou — with The Acadiana Advocate for a story that published earlier this month. Two other former officers also recounted for the article sexual harassment by Decou during their time working for the Broussard Police Department.
Jones said he filed an official complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission earlier this year and left screenshots with the police department and the mayor's office when he resigned his position last month. Jones said he did not hear back from the city's attorney until 10 days after he left evidence with city administrators.
Since publication of The Acadiana Advocate's story, five more people have reached out to a reporter to share allegations of sexual harassment and assault by top-ranking officials at the Broussard Police Department.