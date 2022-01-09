A teenage pedestrian was killed in St. Mary Parish Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police said in a press release.
Everardo Perez, 19, of Houston was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of U.S. 90 North Frontage Road around 6:30 p.m. before he was struck by a 2017 GMC Acadia, investigators say.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators took a toxicology sample to determine if he was impaired.
The driver of the Acadia submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol present at the time of the crash. Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.