A teenage pedestrian was killed in St. Mary Parish Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police said in a press release.

Everardo Perez, 19, of Houston was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of U.S. 90 North Frontage Road around 6:30 p.m. before he was struck by a 2017 GMC Acadia, investigators say. 

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators took a toxicology sample to determine if he was impaired. 

The driver of the Acadia submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol present at the time of the crash. Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

