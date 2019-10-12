A cross that was previously reported missing from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas has been found, according to St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
A tip came in to Crime Stoppers just after 5 p.m. Friday that led officers to the location of the cross. Guidroz said.
St. Landry Parish deputies and detectives arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Grapevine Street in Opelousas and located the cross along with a suspect.
Detectives say they are interviewing the suspect and the cross was taken to the St. Landry Parish Public Safety Complex.
The investigation is ongoing.
"Our parish is still rebuilding after the church fires and this tipster who took the time to lead my deputies to the cross is a great example of the community coming together to heal as one," Guidroz said.