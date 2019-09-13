A second suspect in the homicide of 20-year-old Tiage Hudson is now in custody.
Rontralon Joseph, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday and booked on a count of first-degree murder in the case, a release from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. Joseph was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center around 1 a.m. Friday, according to online jail records.
Joseph and 17-year-old D’ivion Francis are accused of fatally shooting Hudson multiple times in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Edison Street Sept. 4. Officers responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m. after Hudson was reported suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, the initial police report said.
On Tuesday, Francis was booked on a count of first-degree murder in the case. He was arrested at the Lafayette Police Department headquarters after meeting with detectives for questioning, Dugas said.
Hudson was dead when officers arrived. The shooting happened in broad daylight, less than an hour before a novena Mass began at St. Anthony Catholic Church several dozen yards away. Witnesses reported seeing two black male suspects in a white SUV of unknown make and model at the time of the shooting, the initial police report said.
A booking photo was not available for Joseph, but police reported he is a black male.
Dugas said the investigation remains ongoing.
Hudson’s killing was the third fatal shooting on Edison Street in the last six months.
In March, Ernest J. White III was arrested for the fatal shooting of his father, Ernest J. White, Jr., in the 400 block of Edison Street. In May, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Michael Thomas at St. Anthony Park in the 500 block of Edison Street.