Man killed in fatal Crowley shooting identified
The victim in a fatal Wednesday night shooting in Crowley has been identified, KATC reported.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the victim, 33-year-old Eric Clement of Crowley, died at a hospital Wednesday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened near the intersection of West 5th street and North Avenue B about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Broussard said witnesses saw several suspects flee the scene in a vehicle. Several shots from that vehicle struck a nearby home but no one in the home was reported injured, he said.
The investigation remains ongoing. There are no suspects in Clement’s killing, Broussard said.
Two men accused of shooting at occupied home in Jeanerette
Two men are accused of shooting at an occupied home in Jeanerette Wednesday, KATC reported.
Denzel Matthews, 23, and McClellan Molo, 18, both of Jeanerette, were arrested after reportedly shooting at a home on Church Street, the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office said. The home was riddled with several bulletholes, the marshals said.
Matthews was booked on attempted second-degree murder, and Molo was booked with principal to attempted second-degree murder.
Both were transported to Iberia Parish Jail.
Teacher placed on leave after allegation of inappropriate discipline
A Truman Early Childhood Education Center teacher has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of inappropriately disciplining a student, KATC reported.
The Lafayette Parish School System says that an administrator at Truman Early Childhood Education Center notified the district office Thursday morning regarding the alleged incident. The center, located in the 200 block of Clara Street, is a school-based preschool serving 4-year-olds.
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegation, according to school system officials.
Law enforcement has been notified, officials said.
Drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Opelousas man
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents have identified the body recovered from a fatal boating accident in St. Landry Parish as Wilma E. Robertson Jr., 59, of Opelousas.
Agents received information about a boater that entered the water in Lake Duboisson and never resurfaced about 1 p.m. March 26. LDWF agents along with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the body of Robertson Jr. about 2 p.m. within proximity of his vessel.
According to an eye witness, Robertson was attempting to load his 14 foot aluminum vessel onto his trailer when his vessel began taking on water. Robertson then entered the water without a personal flotation device on his body and never resurfaced.
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.
Juvenile in custody after shots fired in Eunice
A juvenile is in custody after allegedly shooting at a home in Eunice Thursday, KATC reported.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the department received a call about shots being fired about 4:20 p.m. on Corn Avenue.
A bullet entered a home through a window, but no one was injured, he said.
The case remains under investigation.
3 Abbeville women arrested, accused of staging 2017 crash
Three Abbeville woman have been arrested, accused of staging a vehicle crash in 2017, according to KATC.
Detectives with the Louisiana State Police arrested three women for violations pertaining to Louisiana insurance fraud laws. Fifty-nine-year-old Teena Broussard, 33-year-old Destiny Broussard and 36-year-old Tiffany Boutte were all booked on insurance fraud charges for the crash that occurred in May of 2017.
State Police say that Teena Broussard, along with her passengers, Destiny Broussard and two juveniles, allegedly rear-ended a vehicle occupied by Tiffany Boutte.
Troopers say the crash was staged for the purposes of making fraudulent claims to obtain insurance money to which they were not entitled. The potential loss to the insurance company would have been over $50,000.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for those involved in the crash. All three were arrested on March 2t and were booked into the Vermilion Parish jail.
Lafayette man pleads guilty to federal crimes
A Lafayette man who is a convicted felon pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of possessing a 9 mm pistol and an AK-47-style rifle.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph, in a news release, said Shelby Jude Darby, 27, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Dee Drell.
According to the guilty plea, Lafayette Police stopped Darby's vehicle Nov. 1, 2017, because of illegal dark tint on the windows. When his vehicle was stopped, according to the news release, he exited the vehicle and ran away. Officers chased and caught Darby and found a semi-automatic pistol on the ground where he had been laying while under arrest. Officers also found a semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle between the driver's seat and console, along with illegal drugs.
Darby is a felon previously convicted in February 2016 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Federal law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Sentencing is set for July 5. Darby faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Darby has additional charges pending in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, including a second-degree murder charge and drug charges.
He was indicted in May by a Lafayette Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the June 20, 2017, death of Jamirus Levontre Feeman, as well as an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection with the attempted killing of Sylvester Sigure Jr., according to court records.
Pending charges against Darby from 2018, include introducing heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and MDMA into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, along with possession charges for each of those drugs.
Additional pending charges from 2017 in Lafayette Parish include resisting arrest; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Schedule I drugs (two counts) and Schedule II drugs; possession of Schedule II drugs (five counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance; and monies derived from drug violations, according to his file with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office.