Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday.

Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.

An hour before his death, police say Felix shot and killed 25-year-old Paige Lewis, a mother of three boys, in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road in Duson.

The shooting spree began just after 10 a.m. when Felix shot and killed 29-year-old Ross Chaisson at a home in the 200 block of Tournoir Street, police said.

Investigators attempted to track down Felix and the vehicle tied to the Tournoir shooting, but the vehicle was found abandoned in Iberville Parish by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. They determined he ditched the vehicle and stole another, which he drove back to Lafayette.

Chaisson and Lewis were known to Felix, though investigators were still piecing together their relationships and trying to decipher the reason behind the 36-year-old’s rampage, they said Tuesday night.

“Why” was similarly the question on people’s lips outside Kawanna Felix’s home.

Gatherers consoled one another, offering hugs and gentle words, as many stared in disbelief while family members cried watching law enforcement officers collect evidence from the scene, stepping around children’s toys scattered on the front lawn and porch.

A woman, who bystanders said was the victim’s mother, wailed as the coroner’s van drove away from the home in the 100 block of Clara Street.

“Oh God, no,” she cried out. “My baby, come back.”

Geraldlyn Hudson, a coworker of Kawanna Felix’s from Favor Cuisine on North University Avenue, gathered with others at the edge of the police tape line in shock. Hudson, 50, said she’s known Kawanna for many years and described her as a good person and good mother, who was caring and fun.

The 43-year-old was a hard working and reliable coworker who was always willing to help. Her drive to work hard came from her desire to do her best for her five children, her grandchildren and her mother, whom she helped, Hudson said.

“She was the rock,” she said.

Hudson said Kawanna left work after roughly an hour Tuesday because of the upheaval of the day. She’d shared that her estranged husband had come to her home in the morning, before the first shooting, questioning her and acting erratic. He made statements that he would commit suicide before going back to jail.

The incident left her and her children rattled, the 50-year-old said.

According to court records, Kawanna and Andres Felix, married in February 2010, had been engaged in divorce proceedings since 2015.

Twice Kawanna Felix was granted protective orders against her estranged husband.

In a 2016 application for a protective order, Kawanna wrote that on Mother’s Day her husband was enraged “once again cause he couldn’t have his way” and he took her car, left her at a store and told her he was going to destroy everything in the house.

A police report from the day said that Andres Felix “broke up everything in the house and all the windows on the vehicle.”

In the protective order petition, Kawanna Felix wrote that she and her children were frightened. The Felixes shared two children together, per court records.

“...when he was finished with the house I was next. Yes, I do believe he would harm me. He speaks it all the time as well as telling it to my family and his…He’s capable of anything right now,” she wrote in the petition.

She also said that the abuse had happened since the couple met in 2007.

Andres Felix had several criminal cases interspersed throughout their divorce proceedings, including for charges of domestic abuse battery, aggravated flight from an officer and drug possession, court records show.

His probation on the aggravated flight charge was revoked in 2017 and he was ordered to serve his two-year sentence in prison. In October 2019, he was sentenced to five years for various drug offenses, including possession of methamphetamine and MDMA, court records show.

In an October 2020 petition, Kawanna Felix wrote that her husband had been released from jail in the spring and was “constantly screaming, calling me names, threatening my life.” She said he was paranoid, taking her phone to look at her call log and text messaging history and questioning her about if she was seeing anyone else. Meanwhile, she said he had been in another relationship.

“...talking about if he would have caught me with someone else that he would beat me and then shoot me,” she wrote. “I kept quiet while all this was going on…I’m tired of all this is my life.”