Seven people across Acadiana were accused of possessing child pornography and arrested after a sweep by the state Attorney General’s office.
Daniel F. Hardy II, 33, of Broussard, was booked on 500 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Hardy’s bond has not been set.
Adrian Danos, 19, of Lafayette, was booked on 53 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to online booking records. Danos’ bond was set at $350,000.
Jared Olivier, 23, of Lafayette, was booked on 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, records show. Olivier’s bond was set at $75,000.
Kenny Leday, 37, of Lafayette, was booked on five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Leday’s bond was set at $50,000, records show.
Roy Mouton, 41, of Lafayette, was booked on three counts of distributing of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Mouton’s bond was set at $45,000, records show.
KATC also reported the arrests of an Acadia Parish woman and Vermilion Parish man.
Bonnie Magnon, 51, of Crowley, was booked on 10 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Jessie Comeaux, 36, of Kaplan, is a registered sex offender. Comeaux was booked on five counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
The child pornography arrests were part of an investigation led by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, a branch of the attorney general’s office, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office public affairs Sgt. Juliet Stern said in an email.
Lafayette deputies and other agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests, she said.