The former mayor of Estherwood was arrested Tuesday for distributing revenge porn, records show.
Anthony Borill was booked on counts of revenge porn and resisting an officer around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He later posted $2,500 bond and was released from custody, according to the Acadia Parish Jail’s online booking records.
Borill served as Estherwood’s mayor from 2011 to 2018.
Revenge porn, or the non-consensual disclosure of a private image, is when an offender shares a private image of the victim’s exposed intimate parts without that person’s consent and with the intention of harassing the victim or causing them emotional distress.
The crime carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.