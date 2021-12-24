A large pick-up truck battered down a rod iron fence at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in downtown Lafayette early Friday, damaging gravesites and the wrought-iron fence that encloses the cemetery, causing more than $200,000 in damage.
Police said a suspect apparently drove through the curve around the 500 block of West Convent Street around 1:40 a.m. and through the fence, causing damages to numerous graves. Footage taken of the accident did not show the driver either getting out of the vehicle or stopping. The vehicle exited the cemetery by driving through another portion of the fence and left the scene on Azalea Street.
Police tentatively identified the vehicle as a dark-colored Ford-250 pickup truck with cab lights on the roof. The vehicle is an older model — 2007 through 2014. The vehicle is missing its front grill — the bumper was left at the wreck scene — and the passenger side door mirror. The truck has extensive front-end damage.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the police station or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
Molly McCracken, spokesperson for the cathedral, said the truck hit four or five gates of the fence, took a marble top off a grave and shattered an ancient grave. Tombstones on three graves of priests were damaged. A family mausoleum containing the remains of multiple graves — perhaps six or eight — was severely damaged. Gravesites affected date back to 1938, 1946, 1958, 1988 and one from the 1990s. Some of those sites were believed to be reparable.
The cemetery’s insurer estimated damages at $200,000 to $300,000.
McCracken said most of the church’s resources were tied up Friday trying to get ready for celebration of Christmas Masses, the first of which started at 4 p.m. Efforts were being made to temporarily close the damaged areas of the fence.
The congregation purchased more than 5.5 arpents of grounds for the cemetery in 1832 for $2,400 from Alexandre, Cesaire and Antoine Emile Mouton — sons of Jean Mouton, who had donated the land for the church itself.
It is the oldest cemetery in Lafayette, and includes gravesites of a former governor, Alexandre Mouton; Jefferson Caffery, career diplomat; Most Rev. Joseph Abel Francis, SVD, Lafayette native and one of the first Black bishops in the United States; Clement J. McNaspy, the “Father of Southwestern Athletics”; and numerous military figures.
Also buried there is Elizabeth Crow Geiger, daughter of Basil and Francis Crow, whose burial is the first recorded on the cemetery grounds. She was born in Bardstown, Kentucky, in 1799 and died in 1822 in Lafayette.