A fight early Saturday morning in Cecilia between two teenagers resulted in a fatal shooting, according to a Sunday news release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
A 17-year-old from Rayne was shot in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia after an altercation early Saturday morning. Sheriff's deputies were contacted at about 3 a.m. Saturday after the 17-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He died soon after arriving via a personal vehicle to the hospital.
Ryan Richard, 18, of Rayne, was later arrested on one count of second-degree murder and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in connection to the shooting. Bond had not been set as of Sunday morning.