A suspect is wanted for two incidents in New Iberia including a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday morning.
Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to an attempted armed robbery in the 600 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
During the incident, police say a woman entered a store and upon returning to her vehicle was held at gunpoint.
A man, according to police, was in the back seat of the victim's vehicle and pointed a weapon at the victim’s head before hitting her with it.
He fled the scene leaving the victim uninjured, police say.
In a second incident, police say they responded at 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at the intersection of South Hopkins Street and Field Street.
Upon arrival, police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Investigators believe one suspect is responsible for both incidents.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.
Anonymous tips can be made to Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.