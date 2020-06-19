A 17-year-old girl was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Erath, state police say.
The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 339 near Pickett Road in Vermilion Parish.
According to a release from Louisiana State Police, 17-year-old Caroline Claire Toups of Erath was a passenger in a 2006 Cadillac CTS that was being driven eastbound on Pickett.
Officials say the Cadillac was struck by a Dodge pickup truck traveling northbound.
"It was determined by investigators that the driver of the Cadillac, whose name is being withheld due to her age, failed to yield at a stop sign as she attempted to cross over LA 339 from Pickett Road," said LSP spokesperson Thomas Gossen.
Toups died at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Dodge sustained only minor injuries, Gossen said.
State police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
The accident remains under investigation.