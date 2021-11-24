A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on an obscenity charge after the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says he sent their Facebook page sexually explicit messages.
Roy Sturgis, 28, was arrested Tuesday on a count of obscenity after the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says he sent their Facebook page sexually explicit messages, videos and photos through private message, agency spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
The messages were received at 10:24 p.m. Friday. Sturgis was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center after deputies investigated and identified him as the sender, the release said.
“Although we encourage interaction from the public on our Facebook, please note that this type of communication will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.