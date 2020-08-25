Lafayette Police executed a search warrant at Cajun Cannabis on Tuesday, and the store's owner, Travis Michael DeYoung, 32, was arrested on multiple counts related to the sale of marijuana.

The search warrant yielded three marijuana plants that were being cultivated inside the business. Agents also located approximately 1336.5 grams of marijuana, 2.6 grams of hashish and various articles of drug paraphernalia.

Police also executed a search warrant at DeYoung's house, which yielded 11 grams of marijuana, 4 grams THC wax, 1 gram THC keef pod cartridge and a container with a label on it stating that it contained 17.08%THC.

DeYoung was charged with distributing marijuana, cultivating the plan posession of drug paraphernalia and and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Also arrested for distribution of marijuana was Karlie Laine Lantier (Bellard), 27, of Lafayette, and Jordan Folks, 19, of Lafayette.

This is the second time law enforcement has investigated the business.

Cajun Cannabis’s owner, Travis DeYoung, was arrested in April 2019 on multiple charges including two counts of felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, felony possession of a gun during the sale or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drug in question was Delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that gets users high.

The charges were dismissed by the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in July.

DeYoung, of Youngsville, was arrested after he was pulled over in his vehicle and his business was searched by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office less than a week after DeYoung opened the CBD and hemp-focused retail store and café in the 3800 block of Johnston Street.

Deputies seized a range of products including CBD oils, gummies, mints and vapes. Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said at the time his agency had received multiple complaints about illegal activity at the business and had purchased products from the store and tested their THC levels.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound extracted from the cannabis plant, generally hemp, which is a cannabis variety low in THC.

At the time of DeYoung’s 2019 arrest, Louisiana law defined any substance derived from the cannabis plant as marijuana, even if it had 0% THC content. The law seemed to conflict with federal guidance, which under the 2018 Farm Bill distinguished between hemp and marijuana and laid initial groundwork for products and hemp with less than .3% THC to be available for legal sale, with some regulatory caveats.

Louisiana law changed in June 2019 to make the same distinction. Regulation of CBD sales and permitting was then placed under the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. An ATC permit list shows Cajun Cannabis as possessing a permit to sell CBD products.

After his 2019 arrest, DeYoung denied the allegations about illegal activity but said he understood the risks when he chose to open his business. From his perspective, DeYoung said he was pioneering the use of CBD and was serving people with disabilities, chronic pain or who wanted to seek remedies outside pharmaceuticals and was helping reduce the stigma around CBD use.