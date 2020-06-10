A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in a non-fatal shooting in Abbeville.
The shooting happened Sunday. One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, a statement from Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday on a count of attempted second-degree murder and transported to a juvenile detention center, the statement said. Additional arrests are possible.
The Abbeville Police Department said no other information is being released about the shooting or the arrest, citing the ongoing investigation.