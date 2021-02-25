The indictment wednesday of Crowley Police Chief Allen James "Jimmy" Broussard is related to an excessive force case, KATC reports.
In late January, the District Attorney's Office requested an investigation of the Crowley Police Department in connection with a former officer booked earlier in the month with battery and malfeasance in office for an incident involving a person in her custody.
According to records obtained by KATC, the district attorney made a complaint Sept. 17 to request an investigation into possible criminal misconduct within the Crowley Police Department in connection with a former CPD officer booked with battery and malfeasance in office for an incident involving a person in her custody.
Acadia Parish Sheriff's records show that Ashlee McElroy, 27, was booked on Jan. 18 with second-degree battery and malfeasance.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed that McElroy was booked in connection with an incident involving a person in her custody.
Records show that McElroy was booked on a $35,000 bond.
Broussard said in January that McElroy was put on administrative leave after the incident came to light in April 2020, and she resigned some time after that.