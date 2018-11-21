St. Martin Parish Sheriff Ronny Theriot announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection but will serve until his term ends June 30, 2020.
Theriot was first elected in 2003 and is currently serving his fourth term.
A news release announcing Theriot's decision touts his fiscal stewardship of the office, “which at present has zero long-term debt and sound financial reserves.”
“In my remaining months, I will continue to work hard to enable the continuation of the many programs and services that we have brought to (St. Martin Parish),” Theriot says in the news release.