A woman and 6-year-old child were killed Friday morning in a crash in St. Landry Parish. Another child, age three, suffered moderate injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, according to a State Police news release.
The woman, 31-year-old Linsey Carriere, was driving a Ford SUV southbound on LA 95, and while passing another car “failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway,” the news release states.
The SUV overturned and struck utility pole after going into a ditch, police say.
Linsey Carrier and Chloe Carriere, both of Eunice, were pronounced dead on the scene, which police responded to shortly after 6 a.m.