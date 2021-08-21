The intersection of Duncan Circle and Harwell Drive in Lafayette is closed to traffic after a ruptured gas line leaked into nearby sewer lines, the Lafayette Fire Department says.
Firefighters and the Lafayette Fire Department’s HazMat team were called to the 100 block of Duncan Circle at 9:33 a.m. Saturday after LUS employees punctured a gas line while digging for sewer line repairs, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
First responders noticed gas from the ruptured line had entered the sewer lines, prompting the evacuation of four homes as a precaution and the closure of the intersection.
The gas leak has been secured and Atmos Energy was on scene making repairs as of noon, the release said. First responders and LUS personnel were venting gas from the sewer lines and expected the situation to be resolved by about 2 p.m., Trahan said.
No injuries were reported.