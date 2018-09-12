A 36-year-old Youngsville man was found dead early Wednesday morning on the railroad tracks along U.S. 90 in Broussard.
The victim, Ryan Richard, was spotted by a northbound train operator around 4:25 a.m., about two and a half hours after Broussard police discovered a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on its side in a ditch between the tracks and the frontage road, Chief Brannon Decou said.
Richard was the owner of the vehicle, according to a subsequent news release, and evidence suggested the driver of the Jeep crawled out of the passenger window to flea the scene of the wreck.
It was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon why Richard was on the tracks near the scene of the crash. Police suspect alcohol was involved, but toxicology results are pending.