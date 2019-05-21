Three people are dead after a double murder-suicide in Port Barre, police say.
Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Pawnee Street. Dispatchers received a call from a male subject saying he had shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, and was preparing to kill himself, he said.
The shooter was dead when officers arrived on the scene, he said. The shooting took place in a mobile home belonging to the female victim, Boudreaux said.
Names of the three deceased are being withheld until family notifications are complete, Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux said the shooter and his ex-girlfriend separated in the last few months. He said there was not a reported history of domestic violence, at least known to the Port Barre Police Department.
The chief said he’s been in office 11 years and this is the first time a domestic violence killing has happened during his time in administration.
“This is definitely not common in Port Barre. The last domestic violence murder we’ve been involved in was probably more than 15 years ago,” Boudreaux said. “We don’t get many calls this extreme to where someone has been murdered or committed suicide because of domestic violence.”