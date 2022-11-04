Opelousas Police are asking for help locating suspects involved in the Wednesday homicide of a 15-year-old who died from fatal gunshot injuries. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of N. Main St. just after 8 p.m.
Aided by surveillance video in the area of the shooting, investigators were able to develop probable cause to obtain warrants for the following individuals, all from Opelousas:
Daylan Wheeler, 21
Christopher Coleman, 21
Desment Green, 22
In addition, police have obtained a warrant for a 16-year-old suspect.
All suspects are wanted on the charges of first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information related to this homicide or the whereabouts of these suspects is aksked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.