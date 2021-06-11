ACA.williamson.01.060121

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Louanna Street in Mamou have turned themselves in, KATC reports.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that a juvenile suspect wanted for the shooting surrendered Thursday.  An adult, Darius Tezeno, surrendered himself for questioning and was later released.

Both surrendered without incident.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at a residence in the 1800 block of Lou Anna Street.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man identified as Jason Patin was shot once in his left arm.

Patin was transported to Savoy Medical Center where he died from his injury.

View comments