A Lafayette family was displaced from their home after flames from an unextinguished BBQ pit caught the Hopkins Streets residence on fire.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the house fire at 413 Hopkins Street at 7:40 p.m. Friday and found the exterior of the dwelling engulfed, with flames swiftly moving inward. The firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes but the home suffered substantial damage, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The home’s residents left about 30 minutes before being notified of the fire. Firefighters determined the fire originated from a BBQ pit situated too close to the home that children had been using to burn papers. The fire was not properly extinguished when the family left and it caught the home’s wood exterior on fire, Trahan said.
The fire was ruled an accident. As a result of the damage, the family was displaced, the statement said.