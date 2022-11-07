A Lafayette man is facing felony theft charges stemming from a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation involving multiple victims.
Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested Friday following a search warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive in Lafayette.
Investigators learned that multiple victims, including individuals and insurance companies, paid Elsamarayi several thousand dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. In total, six vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.
Elsamarayi was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Felony Theft. Additional charges are expected.