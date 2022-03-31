Two men have been arrested after a targeted shooting at an Opelousas gas station.
Isiasha Alijah Pierre and Kenani Guillory, both 24 of Opelousas, were each booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of illegal use of weapons, terrorizing and attempted second-degree murder, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Pierre and Guillory are accused of targeting two people at the Super Looper gas station and convenience store at 1344 West Grolee Street. McLendon said a white Honda pulled into the gas station opposite a silver Hyundai and the occupants opened fire using a pistol and rifle when two people exited the Hyundai.
The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on March 19. No one was injured, the chief said.