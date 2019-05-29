New Iberia police are seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder.
An arrest warrant has been secured for Tyron Desean Chevalier on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to a release from the New Iberia Police Department,
The charges are related to a May 27 incident on Mississippi and Cletus streets in New Iberia.
Anyone with information on Chevalier's whereabouts is asked to contact NIPD at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).