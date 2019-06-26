A second Lafayette man has been arrested after an off-duty Duson police officer was shot at while driving on Alsandor Drive June 18.
Ronald Guidry, 23, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail Wednesday morning on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in around 2 a.m., Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Guidry is accused of shooting at an off-duty Duson police officer and his family member while the duo drove down the 200 block of Alsandor Drive around 1:30 a.m. June 18. No one was injured, and police said they don’t think the officer was targeted.
An arrest warrant was issued for Guidry Monday after police identified him as a suspect in the shooting.
His bail is currently set at $200,000, according to online booking records.
Romeion Glaude, 21, was also arrested in the shooting and booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder June 18, Dugas said.