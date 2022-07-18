An Opelousas man was robbed Sunday afternoon in the St. Landry Cemetery by two men who held him at gunpoint and stole his car, Opelousas PD said in a news release Monday.
The victim was doing some work in the cemetery when he was approached around 2:00 pm by what he described as two young Black men, according to the police. The suspects were wearing masks and black clothing, and they allegedly left the scene in the victim’s car, which contained personal items, including a firearm.
Opelousas police is requesting public assistance for locating the vehicle, a silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado bearing a Louisiana License Plate #Z230481. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Opelousas Police ask anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle to notify local authorities and not attempt to approach the suspects. Anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.