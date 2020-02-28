A Crowley man is accused of rape and domestic battery after police responded to a domestic abuse report Tuesday.
Gregory James Girouard Jr., 32, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count each of false imprisonment by an armed offender, forcible rape and domestic abuse battery. His bond was not set as of Friday evening, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of South Parkerson Avenue and spoke with a 26-year-old woman who was attempting to retrieve her belongings from a residence .
Broussard said the woman told officers Girouard choked her and put a gun to her head to prevent her from leaving following an argument on Monday. A portion of the encounter was audio recorded by the victim. The woman also told officers on a previous night Girouard touched her without permission and when she told him to stop, he put his hands around her throat, held her down and raped her, he said.
Evidence and hospital reports were used to determine probable cause, Broussard said.