The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is fighting to contain a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after 69 inmates and 16 employees have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks.
Twelve residential units housing 199 inmates, roughly 40% of the jail’s current population, have been put on quarantine after 69 inmates in the units tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week. Of the infected inmates, 14 have mild symptoms while the remainder are asymptomatic, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
The inmates who have tested positive have been evaluated by medical personnel and are being monitored. No inmates have required emergency intervention or hospitalization, the statement said.
Sheriff’s office employees have also contracted the virus; in the last two weeks, 16 employees, roughly 8% of the jail’s staff, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been required to quarantine at home.
The sheriff’s office said all employees are required to wear masks while working inside the jail facility and all inmates wear masks when being escorted outside their housing units. Staff members also wear full personal protective equipment when interacting with inmates in the quarantine units to prevent virus spread.
The law enforcement agency said area sterilization, increased sanitation, COVID-19 symptom screening, quarantines and other measures have also been put in place to limit virus introduction and spread into the jail facility throughout the pandemic.
“We appreciate the continued cooperation of all our law enforcement and judicial partners to help us regulate our inmate population, and will continue to uphold the highest standards for the health and welfare of our employees and the inmates we house,” the sheriff’s office statement said.