A St. Landry Parish man pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in a 2016 cold case on Monday.
Michael Guillory pleaded guilty to the charge in the death of Bethany Walters, who was found dead after suffering a gunshot wound inside a Church Point-area residence on Jan. 25, 2016.
Guillory was originally arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Walters’ death, but the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as “undetermined” in 2016, St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a statement.
The case was resurrected after Walters’ family sought additional expert opinions on evidence found at the crime scene, challenging the position that Walters’ death may have been a suicide, his office said.
Assistant District Attorney Alisa Gothreaux said while findings produced by the family’s efforts coupled with existing evidence supported the conclusion her death was not a suicide, remaining questions created a legal challenge to proving Guillory’s guilty to a jury, the statement said.
“A plea to negligent homicide is still a murder, and indicates some involvement by Michael Guillory. In light of the lack of direct evidence of guilt we feel this was a just result,” Pitre said.