A 19-year-old Arnaudville man was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash late Friday that took the life of a Port Barre man riding a bicycle and injured his teenaged grandson.
The crash occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on LA 741 near Lanclos Road in St. Landry Parish, State Police Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen said.
Clifton Charles, 67, was killed and his 17-year-old grandson, Allen Charles, were injured in the crash, Gossen said.
Dustin Hollier, 19, of Arnaudville, was booked into St. Landry Parish jail on counts of underage operating while intoxicated and felony hit-and-run driving. Further charges are possible, Gossen said.
State Police said Clifton Charles and his grandson where riding bicycles southbound in the southbound lane near the right side of LA 741 when Hollier, also traveling southbound on LA 741, struck both bicyclists with his 2008 Honda Accord, then fled but returned a short time later.
Clifton Charles was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Allen Charles suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Gossen said.