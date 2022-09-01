Lafayette police officers responded to a report of a shooting about 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive, officers found a 15-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the police department.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators say the victim and two other individuals were involved in an altercation with a suspect over drugs. The altercation lead to a firearm being discharged and the victim was struck, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to the arrival of officers. Detectives with the criminal investigation division are actively working the case.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.