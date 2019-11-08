A man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Mississippi has been arrested in Morgan City, according to KATC.
Jose Angel Melendez-Davila, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Morgan County Police Department.
Melendez-Davila was wanted out of Jones County for a shooting on Thursday that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
Investigators in Mississippi say that Melendez-Davila was the boyfriend of the woman he allegedly shot and the man was the woman's son. Following the shooting, witnesses told investigators that Melendez-Davila fled the scene.
Extradition back to Mississippi is pending.
