Melendez-Davila.jpg
Buy Now

Jose Angel Melendez-Davila

A man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Mississippi has been arrested in Morgan City, according to KATC.

Jose Angel Melendez-Davila, 33,  was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Morgan County Police Department.

Melendez-Davila was wanted out of Jones County for a shooting on Thursday that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Investigators in Mississippi say that Melendez-Davila was the boyfriend of the woman he allegedly shot and the man was the woman's son. Following the shooting, witnesses told investigators that Melendez-Davila fled the scene.

Extradition back to Mississippi is pending.

Read the full story.

View comments