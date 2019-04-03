The Lafayette Police Department Wednesday celebrated the groundbreaking for the department’s new defensive tactics training center — a nearly $500,000 facility to be located on Moss Street.
The facility will take the place of an abandoned sheet metal business that’s one of several blighted properties in the neighborhood, City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux, who represents the area, said the increased police presence will help deter criminal activity and bring reassurance to businesses and residents. Economic development in the area has slowed, and local government investment can signal to businesses considering settling in the area that their investment is more secure, he said.
“It’s a government entity that becomes a stabilizer for a community,” Boudreaux said. “When development is slow in coming, particularly on the economic side, when you bring in facilities like this, it shows intent and the commitment of government to invest in a community.”
The councilman said the project will cost roughly $500,000, including the cost of demolition and rehabilitation of the building. The center will take the place of a blighted warehouse building in the 1800 block of Moss Street, adjacent to Lafayette Police Department Precinct Four.
It’s a significant project, Boudreaux said.
Project coordinator Keith Estilette said the metal exterior of the building will be entirely replaced and the roughly 5,000 square foot interior, which has already been gutted, will be built out from scratch. It’s going to be a brand-new building by completion, he said.
The interior will feature open training spaces for physical training, a shooting simulator, classrooms, men and women’s locker rooms and showers, and offices for the facility trainers, Estilette said. The project has 300 construction days budgeted, but partners expect the completion date will fall under the full timeline, he said.
Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard said the facility will allow officers to train seven days a week and full-time department trainers will be on site to work with officers. The training room will be fully padded, and agents can spar, practice handcuffing and takedown techniques, or any other tactical self-defense strategies, he said.
Officers are mandated to undergo annual training by the state, Aguillard said. The department has additional requirements to meet accreditation standards and the new facility will help ensure officers are adequately equipped when they respond to calls, he said.
“Training is everything today. Training is key to keeping up with the standards,” Aguillard said. “Every day there’s some new event that occurs that causes us to step back and say, ‘Okay, are we doing things right?’”
A notable feature of the training center will be a state-of-the-art shooting simulation room. Currently, officers undergo firearms training at the department’s shooting range, but the simulator offers a sense of realism agents can’t get elsewhere, he said.
Aguillard said examples include home invasion simulations, domestic violence scenarios, and other dangerous situations officers may find themselves in on the job. The simulator helps the officer work through the scene and determine appropriate response. The machine can even simulate gunshot wounds, he said.
“It gives us something different than we can get at the range. I think it’s very valuable,” Aguillard said.