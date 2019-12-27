An arrest has been made in connection with multiple counterfeit bills being passed at truck stop casinos in Duson.
Police say tips from the public alerted them to a suspect who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $20 bills at local truck stop casinos in the early morning hours Thursday. Video surveillance showed a man removing the counterfeit money from what appears to be a very large stack of bills in his truck.
Following tips, the suspect's vehicle was spotted and stopped on Cameron Street near Richfield Road.
The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Robert Domingue of Lafayette. As officers and deputies from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office took Domingue into custody, they say a bag containing 13 grams of methamphetamines fell from his shorts.
Domingue was transported to the Duson Police Station where he allegedly confessed to using counterfeit $20 bills in three separate locations in Duson. Domingue was booked in the Lafayette Parish Jail with possession of methamphetamines and a hold for Acadia Parish Jail.
Once transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail, Domingue will face 14 counts of monetary instrument abuse.