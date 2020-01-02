The suspect arrested in Wednesday's shooting of a Grand Coteau police officer has been identified, KATC reports.
Michael Dewayne Lucas, 59, of Forsyth, Georgia, was booked on a charge of attempted first-degree murder by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Lucas is alleged to have pulled a gun on the officer during a traffic stop on La. 93 near the police department.
Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry said that during the incident the suspect's gun jammed and the officer removed her weapon. The suspect's gun then fired striking the officer.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.