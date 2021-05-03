The New Iberia Police Department arrested two people Saturday in connection with robbing and severely beating a disabled person.
The arrests of Rijhanelle Flugence and Joseph Roberts, Jr. were related to an incident occurred April 25 at the intersection of Corrine and Field Streets.
Flugence was chareged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree robbery, cruelty to the infirm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs, and self-mutilation.
Roberts was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and second-degree robbery.
Both Flugence and Roberts are being held at the Iberia Parish Jail.